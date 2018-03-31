Man left with critical injuries following being stamped on 100 times

A 49-YEAR-OLD man narrowly escaped with his life following an assault carried out by 4 teenagers.

The man was getting off the tram at the Freehold stop on the Chadderton route at about 9.35pm.

The victim was exiting the tram when he was set upon by 4 teenagers who kicked and stamped on him as part of a gang attack.

The young boys stopped the assault and returned three times, only stopping the vicious beating when an oncoming tram alerted them and a tram driver ran to help the beaten man.

According to Metro, one of the accused, a 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder alongside three 15-year-old males, one of whom is charged with the offence of assault, and the other two share the charge of attempted murder.

The victim has not been identified.

It's said the man at the receiving end of the attack was rushed to hospital for treatment of his injuries sustained which left him in a serious condition.