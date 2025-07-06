Man who stabbed neighbour to death is jailed for 11 years
News

Man who stabbed neighbour to death is jailed for 11 years

Jack O'Brien was stabbed multiple times (Image: GMP)

A MAN who stabbed his neighbour to death has been jailed for 11 years.

Kevin Draper stabbed 27-year-old Jack O'Brien multiple times at a property in Siddow Common, Leigh, Greater Manchester, on December 3, 2024.

Draper, who claimed he acted in self-defence, was found not guilty of murder by a jury at Manchester Crown Court and was instead convicted of manslaughter.

"I will never be able to touch, hear or hug my boy again, I just have memories, pictures and his ashes," said the victim's mother, Tracy O'Brien.

"I don't eat or sleep, and when I do sleep, I don't want to wake up because the reality is Jack."

Blood trail

Following the attack, Mr O'Brien was taken to a neighbour's address further along Siddow Common.

The occupants phoned for an ambulance, but, sadly, Mr O'Brien died from his injuries.

Officers who arrived on scene were told that the incident hadn't occurred at the location they were called to.

Kevin Draper was convicted of manslaughter (Image: GMP)

They looked for any signs of blood outside and then followed a blood trail back to Draper's home address.

He was arrested the following day when he returned to the street to try and get a pair of trainers.

Draper, 55, was convicted of manslaughter on June 18 and sentenced on Friday.

'Empty house'

"The drive home from the hospital was the longest drive ever," added a statement from Ms O'Brien.

"I came back to an empty house and sat in Jack's bedroom.

"Even now, I haven't changed anything in that room, even his bedding.

"It will be forever Jack's bedroom, even when I am gone.

"I still sit with Jack's unwashed clothes behind me on the couch, trying to smell Jack on them, a smell which is slowly fading.

"Prior to Jack dying, I had already bought him Christmas presents which I had wrapped all ready for Christmas Day.

"Jack loved Christmas, a day we would all spend together as a big family.

"He would always be the first up to open his presents.

"Those presents still remain unopened in Jack's bedroom.

"Although we spent the Christmas together, the day was just not normal. Jack was not there.

"The day felt quiet, but we had to do it for the grandchildren.

"You [Draper] viciously attacked him, causing deep stab wounds that took his life, but you also took mine."

