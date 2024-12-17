Man sentenced for trafficking vulnerable young woman and paying for sexual services

A PENSIONER has been sentenced after being found guilty of trafficking a vulnerable young woman and paying for sexual services.

Kenneth David Harvey appeared at Belfast Crown Court yesterday, where he was sentenced for the offences he was convicted of at an earlier court hearing.

In November the 74-year-old, Old Road in Lisburn, was found guilty of human trafficking and three counts of paying for sexual services .

The court heard that the offences, which were carried out in Belfast in 2020, relate to a vulnerable young woman.

“This woman, sadly like other victims, was used, controlled and treated terribly,” Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly , from the Police Service’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit, said.

“It’s hard for most of us to imagine the distress, and I’m keen to acknowledge the victim’s tremendous courage in making the decision to speak to us,” she added.

“Your support was invaluable to our investigation.”

In October of this year Harvey was handed a three-year sentence for offences of a similar nature in respect of three further victims – who were all vulnerable young women living in the Belfast area.

Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly confirmed that this lady was Harvey’s fourth victim in the police investigation, in which officers worked closely with prosecutors from the Public Prosecution Service.

“Even one victim is one too many,” she said.

“And, sadly, I know there are other victims out there who are suffering at the hands of others who use and abuse for their own selfish and financial gain.

“I am appealing to you to please speak up,” she added.

“I know it’s not easy, but I promise that we will listen to you and we will help you.

“Please take that first step, and contact us on 101.”

Harvey was sentenced to two years; one year to be served in prison and one year on licence.