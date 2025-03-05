Man sought by police over sex offences has links to Northern Ireland

A MAN being sought by police in England in connection with a number of sex offences is believed to have connections to Northern Ireland.

Derek Johnson, 58, is thought to have committed offences in Gloucestershire, Kent and potentially elsewhere in the UK, befriending vulnerable victims online before meeting them in person.

Johnson was arrested by Hertfordshire Constabulary last month at the request of Gloucestershire Constabulary.

He later absconded from bail and it is believed he could now be anywhere in the UK.

Johnson is believed to have connections Northern Ireland, as well as Hertfordshire, Gloucestershire, West Midlands, Devon, Yorkshire, Wales, Ayrshire, Northumbria and Kent.

The public are advised not to approach him.

Anyone who sees Johnson, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to call 101 or, if you have seen him in the last few moments, 999.