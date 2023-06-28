Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatal one-punch assault
News

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatal one-punch assault

Liam McKane (pictured) punched Colin Leslie outside the Kingsbridge Inn in the Cotswolds, Gloucestershire (Images: Gloucestershire Constabulary; Google Street View)

A MAN has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after he punched another man who later died of his injuries.

Liam McKane, 54, punched 51-year-old Colin Leslie once in the head outside a pub in the rural village of Bourton-on-the-Water in the Cotswolds, Gloucestershire.

Police were called to the Kingsbridge Inn on the evening of Saturday, August 28, 2021 after it was reported that a man had been assaulted and was unconscious.

Officers attended along with paramedics and Mr Leslie, from Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with suspected head injuries.

He remained in hospital and died on Sunday, September 5, 2021, eight days after the incident.

McKane, of Uxbridge in London, was arrested at the scene and later charged with manslaughter.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty during the first day of trial and is due to be sentenced at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday, August 11.

He was released on conditional bail.

