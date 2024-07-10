Man sought in connection with murder of three women is captured

A MAN being hunted by police in connection with the murder of three women has been captured.

Kyle Clifford was discovered in the Enfield area of North London this afternoon by officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary.

The 26-year-old was wanted in connection with the murder of the women — aged 25, 28 and 61 — in what police previously described as 'a targeted incident'.

The women, who are believed to be related, were discovered with serious injuries at a property in Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire at around 7pm on Tuesday.

They died at the scene a short time later.

Naming of victims criticised

"This continues to be an incredibly difficult time for the victims' family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened," said Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins.

"This investigation is moving at pace and formal identification of the victims is yet to take place.

"The premature naming of potential victims has caused great upset to the family when they should've been given the space to come to terms with their sudden loss.

"Following extensive enquiries, the suspect has been located and nobody else is being sought in connection with the investigation at this time."

Discovered with injuries

Before his capture, investigators had urged anyone who spotted Clifford not to approach him.

They believed he may still have been in possession of a weapon and suspected a crossbow may have been used in the attack.

Police said the suspect received medical treatment after being discovered with injuries.

A statement added that investigators believe he was known to the victims but have continued to appeal for witnesses.

"We would still appeal for anyone with information or footage to please contact police directly and refrain from commenting on social media as this could affect the progress of the case," added DI Jenkins.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact police via a Major Incident Public Portal by clicking here.