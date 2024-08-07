Woman charged with murder following fatal stabbing of 61-year-old man

A WOMAN has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a 61-year-old man in Stevenage, Hertfordshire.

Peter Lynch was discovered with suspected stab wounds having reportedly sustained a serious assault in Walden End on the night of Wednesday, June 19.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder and released on police bail while officers carried out an investigation.

On Monday, 34-year-old Erin McNeilly, of Walden End, was charged with murder in connection with the incident.

"Our team have been working hard to establish the full circumstances of what happened that evening and the events that lead to Peter's death," said Detective Inspector Lee Martin.

"As a result of our enquiries, we have now charged McNeilly, who has been remanded into custody.

"The first hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 3, at Cambridge Crown Court.

"I'd like to thank local residents and members of the public who have assisted us with our investigation.

"If anyone has any information and is yet to speak to police, please don't hesitate to contact us."

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting Operation Solate.