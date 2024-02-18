Family pay tribute to 'inspiring' Irishman who died in Hertfordshire collision
Family pay tribute to 'inspiring' Irishman who died in Hertfordshire collision

File photo (Image: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

THE FAMILY of an Irishman who died following a collision in Hertfordshire have paid tribute to their loved one.

Jonathan Kenny passed away at the scene of the collision on the A10 Buntingford Bypass at around 6.35am on Saturday, February 10.

The 46-year-old from Cambridgeshire was originally from Cluain Aírne, Shannon, Co. Clare.

Paying tribute to Mr Kenny, his family said he would 'forever remain in our hearts'.

"Jonathan was a great man with an amazing heart, who influenced many that encountered him," read a statement released by Hertfordshire Constabulary.

"He was kind-hearted, inspiring, and encouraging every chance he could.

"Jonathan will be remembered with love always by his heartbroken parents, siblings, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

"Words cannot sum up just how special he was to us all.

"We will forever miss his love, sense of humour and presence.

"He will forever remain in our hearts."

A woman was also taken to hospital with minor injuries following the collision, which involved an Audi, a Porsche and a Nissan.

A man in his fifties, who was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing death by dangerous driving, has been bailed while further enquiries are carried out.

Hertfordshire Constabulary have urged anyone with information about the collision to contact them on 101, quoting reference Op Parnell.

