Man suffers broken jaw after being attacked by four people in Belfast

POLICE have appealed for information after a man sustained a broken jaw during an attack in Belfast.

The incident occurred in the Donegall Square West area of Belfast at around 11.30pm on Friday, December 20.

The man, aged in his 20s, is reported to have been assaulted by four unknown males.

"Our appeal is to anyone who saw what happened, and who hasn't spoken with us yet, to get in touch," said Chief Inspector Louise Dunne.

"Not only has the victim sustained a serious injury, but he has also been left extremely distressed by what happened."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 73 of December 20.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.