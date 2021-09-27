Man's body discovered in Dublin's Grand Canal
AN GARDA Síochána are investigating after the body of a man was discovered inside a canal in Dublin.

An area of the capital's Grand Canal was sealed off yesterday afternoon after an unidentified body was found in the canal near Dolphins Barn.

Gardaí have confirmed they are "investigating all the circumstances" surrounding the sad discovery, and the body-- understood to be that of a man-- was removed from the scene and taken to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem will be undertaken.

The results of the post-mortem will then direct the course of the investigation.

Feed Our Homeless charity founder, Tony Walsh, released a short statement where he indicated that the body may be that of a man understood to be homeless, who was aged in his 20s.

"This is a very sad scene here at Dolphins barn today," he wrote on social media.

He offered his sincere condolences to the man's family and friends, and said the man is believed to be the second homeless person to die in the capital in a 24 hour period.

He said that "in a separate incident", another man "believed to be homeless" also sadly lost his life in Dublin City centre on Saturday night.

Investigations into the discovery at Dolphins Barn continue today.

