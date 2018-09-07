Mattress Mick reveals Donald Trump refused an Irish made mattress for his Irish visit
The mattress salesman has revealed his request to service the POTUS was turned down.

President Trump is to visit the Emerald Isle was announced on August 31, in a statement by the White House.

Donald Trump is due to visit Ireland in November, to "renew the deep and historic ties" between Ireland and America.

Before he visits Ireland, the President will visit Paris to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the first World War.

In plans for the upcoming visit, Mattress Mick, the beloved Dublin icon, told of contact he had with the team working with the American leader in supplying his bedding for the Irish tour.

Mick said that Trump declined the offer, writing in a tweet: "I have just been advised by Donald Trumps team in Washington that he was very grateful of my offer of a Irish made Mattress to sleep on when he is here but has decided not to accept it .

"They have told me that he intends to bring his own personal Mattress with him instead. Cheers", he added.

Mattress Mick, real name Michael Flynn, is best known for his online personality and starring in Mattress Men, an Element Pictures release in 2016.

