Memorial to open Dublin for Irishwoman who shot Mussolini

A MEMORIAL is to be unveiled today in Dublin for Violet Gibson, the Irish woman who shot Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini in 1926.

The plaque is being erected at 12 Merrion Square in Dublin, her childhood home.

Gibson, who had a privileged upbringing on Merrion Square as daughter of a Lord Chancellor of Ireland, shot 'Il Duce' as he walked among a crowd in Rome in on 7 April 1926.

The Fascist leader reportedly moved his head at the last minute which meant the bullet grazed his nose.

The would-be assassin tried to shoot again but the revolver miss fired. Violet was almost killed by the crowd but was saved by police, while Mussolini survived with only minor injuries.

She was then deported to Britain after being released without charge at the request of Mussolini. Violet spent the rest of her life in a psychiatric hospital in England despite repeated pleas for her release.