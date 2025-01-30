Men and boys 'must challenge misogynistic behaviour' towards women and girls

MEN and boys are being called on to take responsibility for changing the way women and girls are treated in Northern Ireland.

A new campaign, which launched this week, attempts to address the root causes of gender-based violence, which has seen 32 females killed by men in the North between January 2019 and December 2024.

Launched yesterday by the PSNI, the Power to Change campaign calls on men and boys to check and change their own behaviour towards women and girls and to challenge the behaviour of others too.

“This is about empowering men and boys, not isolating them,” PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said.

“The bottom line is that they have it, we all have it, the power to change.”

He added: “It’s time that we men reflected on our own behaviours and attitudes – and those of our friends, family and colleagues - towards women and girls in order to prevent offending and make our society a safer place.

“Women are not responsible for preventing harassment or misogyny against them.

“For too long we have communicated ways in which they can keep themselves safe. It’s not right.

“Yes, not all men behave in an inappropriate way towards women and girls but at some point all have stood back and said nothing while it’s happened right in front of them.”

The campaign calls on men to become 'active bystanders’ and is designed to “empower men and the wider community with the knowledge and skills to safely intervene when they see someone carrying out inappropriate actions or making unwanted comments”.

Four scenario-based videos carying that message are now being shared on social media through targeted ads aimed at men and boys.

It will also be visible across the region on buses, in washrooms of hospitality venues, digital posters and billboards.

“It is a priority to tackle this issue at its root causes, with wider public and women’s organisations calling for more intervention to address misogynistic behaviour and cultures that have escalated in the past to more serious situations,” the PSNI explained.

Chf Cons Boutcher added: “This campaign is holding up a mirror to harassing and degrading behaviours that impact women and girls in our communities and focuses on a solution - it’s up to men to step up now and to stop offending before it starts.”

Justice Minister Naomi Long has welcomed the campaign.

“A zero-tolerance approach to abuse, misogyny and harassment is essential and that can only be achieved when each of us steps up and intervenes when we see examples of inappropriate behaviour,” she said.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill has described the campaign as “an important step forward in our collective effort to end violence against women and girls”.

“Dealing with this issue requires tackling the root causes – such as the misogynistic behaviour and harmful attitudes that are all too prevalent,” she said.

“I welcome the fact this campaign will encourage men and boys to think about the way they treat and talk to women so that they feel safe and respected.”

This dedicated website has been developed to support this campaign.