Police step in after victims lose life savings to romance scammers

POLICE have issued an urgent public appeal after recording a rise in victims of romance scams over the past month.

PSNI officers have dealt with “multiple reports” from people targeted by fraudsters posing as potential romantic scammers they said today.

The scams are mainly being conducted through online dating platforms, social media, and other messaging apps, the police force claimed today as it made an appeal to raise awareness of the dangers of engaging with strangers online.

“Sadly victims are being manipulated over weeks or months into believing they are in a genuine relationship with a stranger they have met online,” they said in a statement.

“However, once the scammer believes they have tricked their victim into thinking the relationship is legitimate, they then fabricate an urgent situation - such as a medical emergency for themselves or their family, travel expenses, or another personal crisis - and will then request money, to which their victim will send.”

They add: “In many cases, the victims involved are left emotionally distressed and financially devastated, as not only have many lost their life-savings, but there is also the stark realisation that the relationship they thought they had is not real, which is truly heart-breaking.

“As a service, we warn the public of the dangers of romance scams frequently and that these crimes can happen at any time on many dating apps used to meet others, so it’s important to think before sending money.”

The police force has released the following warning signs of a romance scam:

- The person avoids meeting in person or making video calls

- They claim to be overseas or in a remote location

- They quickly express strong emotions or love for you

- They ask for money, gift cards, or cryptocurrency

- They provide excuses or evasive answers to direct questions you may ask

“Never EVER send money to someone you haven’t met in person,” they add.

“If you’re looking for friendship, companionship or love online it should never start with being asked for money even to invest, and if it does, it’s not a relationship worth having. “

Always remember to stay on site, using reputable dating platforms. Be alert and keep yourself safe.”

If you have been a victim of a scam, report it to police on 101, to your bank immediately, and online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.