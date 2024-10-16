Michael Harkin handed indefinite hospital for killing cellmate

A MAN who strangled his cellmate to death has been handed an indefinite hospital order.

Michael Harkin, 35, attacked and killed 38-year-old Dan Childs at HMP Bristol in June 2023.

Having heard evidence from medical experts during a 16-day trial in July of this year, a jury found Harkin not guilty of murder following a direction by the judge.

He was instead convicted of manslaughter by diminished responsibility and was also found guilty of wounding a second prisoner.

During the trail, the court heard how an inmate who had been occupying a cell by himself was told that he would need to share with Harkin.

However, despite having only recently redecorated the cell, the prisoner requested to be moved after sharing with Harkin for just one night.

He later told police it was because 'there was something not right about' Harkin.

Attack

Staff subsequently decided that Mr Childs should share the cell with Harkin instead.

On Monday, June 5, police were called to the prison after Harkin assaulted his previous cellmate, using an improvised blade to inflict wounds to his face, shoulder, neck, arms and leg.

Following the attack, staff checked on Mr Childs, who was found unresponsive and subsequently pronounced deceased.

A post-mortem examination revealed he had been fatally strangled.

Harkin was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday, October 11.

Speaking at his conviction, Detective Inspector Nadine Partridge said: "Our thoughts are foremost with the family of Dan Childs, who have had their much-loved son, brother and uncle taken away from them."