Micheál Carrigy ‘honoured’ to be elected new chair of Fine Gael party
News

Micheál Carrigy ‘honoured’ to be elected new chair of Fine Gael party

DEPUTY Micheál Carrigy has been elected as the new chairperson of Ireland's Fine Gael parliamentary party.

The Longford-Westmeath TD was elected by Fine Gael parliamentary party members at their AGM meeting held last night (February 26) in Dublin's Leinster House.

He replaces former chair Alan Farrell, who lost his seat in Ireland's recent general election.

Micheál Carrigy, pictured third from right, has been elected as the new chairperson of the Fine Gael parliamentary party

“I am honoured to have been elected this evening to take on this important role,” he said.

“We are fortunate to have a wealth of new talent among us in Fine Gael alongside the experience many of our parliamentary party members have in public service,” he added.

Mr Carrigy was elected by Fine Gael party members at their AGM meeting last night

“I am excited for us to work together to deliver on the Programme for Government and to build the strongest team for Fine Gael.”

Fine Gael party leader, Tánaiste Simon Harris was the first to congratulate his party colleague on his new role.

“Micheál is a dedicated and experienced politician who has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, empathy, and a deep commitment to important causes, especially in the area of disability, over the past five years,” he said.

“Fine Gael is undergoing a period of renewal and rejuvenation, and Micheál will lead that change within the parliamentary party,” he added.

“He will be a steadfast voice for the Fine Gael party and our values over the next five years. I wish him all the best and look forward to working with him.”

See More: Fine Gael, Micheál Carrigy

Related

Fine Gael senator resigns after revealing arrest for being in 'an intoxicated state'
News 2 weeks ago

Fine Gael senator resigns after revealing arrest for being in 'an intoxicated state'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Micheál Martin accuses rivals of 'subversion' of constitution after failure to elect new Taoiseach
News 1 month ago

Micheál Martin accuses rivals of 'subversion' of constitution after failure to elect new Taoiseach

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin says Taoiseach has 'serious questions to answer' over Fine Gael election candidate
News 3 months ago

Sinn Féin says Taoiseach has 'serious questions to answer' over Fine Gael election candidate

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Raised in England, rooted in Ireland
Comment 13 hours ago

Raised in England, rooted in Ireland

By: Joe Horgan

On the record
Entertainment 15 hours ago

On the record

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Tributes paid to award-winning Irish author Jennifer Johnston
Culture 16 hours ago

Tributes paid to award-winning Irish author Jennifer Johnston

By: Irish Post

Man still in custody in connection with suspicious death aboard ferry
News 18 hours ago

Man still in custody in connection with suspicious death aboard ferry

By: Irish Post

Gardaí search Drogheda address in missing child probe
News 20 hours ago

Gardaí search Drogheda address in missing child probe

By: Irish Post

Four Men and a Dog to perform at the ICC on St Patrick’s weekend
Culture 20 hours ago

Four Men and a Dog to perform at the ICC on St Patrick’s weekend

By: Grainne Conroy