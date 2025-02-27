Micheál Carrigy ‘honoured’ to be elected new chair of Fine Gael party

DEPUTY Micheál Carrigy has been elected as the new chairperson of Ireland's Fine Gael parliamentary party.

The Longford-Westmeath TD was elected by Fine Gael parliamentary party members at their AGM meeting held last night (February 26) in Dublin's Leinster House.

He replaces former chair Alan Farrell, who lost his seat in Ireland's recent general election.

“I am honoured to have been elected this evening to take on this important role,” he said.

“We are fortunate to have a wealth of new talent among us in Fine Gael alongside the experience many of our parliamentary party members have in public service,” he added.

“I am excited for us to work together to deliver on the Programme for Government and to build the strongest team for Fine Gael.”

Fine Gael party leader, Tánaiste Simon Harris was the first to congratulate his party colleague on his new role.

“Micheál is a dedicated and experienced politician who has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, empathy, and a deep commitment to important causes, especially in the area of disability, over the past five years,” he said.

“Fine Gael is undergoing a period of renewal and rejuvenation, and Micheál will lead that change within the parliamentary party,” he added.

“He will be a steadfast voice for the Fine Gael party and our values over the next five years. I wish him all the best and look forward to working with him.”