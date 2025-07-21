Ulster University’s Deirdre Heenan emerges as frontrunner for Fianna Fáil in presidential election

DEIRDRE Heenan, a senior academic at Ulster University, is widely reported to be in the final stages of negotiations to run as Fianna Fáil’s candidate in the upcoming Irish presidential election.

According to a report in the Irish Independent, Heenan is considered the preferred choice of Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, though she has declined to confirm or deny the speculation.

A native of County Down and currently based in Derry, Heenan previously served as Provost and Dean of Academic Development at Ulster University’s Magee campus.

Her public service credentials include a nine-month term in 2008 as a policy adviser in the Office of the First Minister and Deputy First Minister in Northern Ireland.

In 2011, she was appointed to a five-member panel by the Northern Ireland health minister to lead a major review of health and social care services.

The following year, she was named to the Irish President’s Council of State as one of seven personal nominees selected by President Michael D. Higgins.

In addition to her academic and advisory roles, Heenan is currently a director of ILEX, the Derry urban regeneration company, and serves as a school governor at two Derry schools, Foyle College and St. Patrick’s Pennyburn.

She resides in Derry with her husband and three sons.

Fianna Fáil has not fielded a presidential candidate since 1997, when Mary McAleese was elected.

While several other figures have been linked to a potential Fianna Fáil nomination, including Mary Hanafin, Billy Kelleher, and Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, Heenan is reportedly the frontrunner if the party proceeds with a candidate.

The presidential election is expected to take place in late October, with President Michael D. Higgins’ second term concluding on November 11.

The campaign is likely to intensify in the autumn, with other candidates already stepping forward.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly has announced her candidacy and secured backing from multiple left-leaning TDs, including the Social Democrats and People Before Profit.

Fine Gael is expected to nominate former MEP Mairead McGuinness, though formal ratification will not occur until early September.

Sinn Féin has yet to declare its intentions but has several possible contenders, including Michelle O’Neill, Mary Lou McDonald, and John Finucane.

The Labour Party is currently holding a two-week consultation period to decide whether to support Connolly or nominate its own candidate.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín has stated his party is exploring alternative voices for the contest and has been in contact with potential nominees.

Other names being floated include businessman Declan Ganley, 2018 presidential candidate Peter Casey, and former SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

The final list of candidates is expected to come in the coming weeks as parties and independents finalise their nominations.