Fine Gael support slumps amid domestic and international pressures
News

Fine Gael support slumps amid domestic and international pressures

FINE Gael has slumped to its lowest-ever rating in a Business Post/Red C poll, dropping to 17 per cent—five points behind both Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, who are now tied on 22 per cent each.

The figures come as Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris prepares for high-level EU talks amid fears of a trade war with the US. President Donald Trump is expected to announce a raft of new tariffs this week, with Ireland’s pharma sector potentially in the firing line. He has repeatedly criticised US companies for shifting profits abroad and made clear his opposition to American multinationals basing their operations in Ireland to benefit from lower tax rates.

Fianna Fáil have increased their support, recording a two-point bump in support. It seems likely Taoiseach Micheál Martin benefited from his St Patrick’s Day visit to the White House, Meanwhile, Sinn Féin has dropped slightly, down one point.

According to the Business Post / Red C poll, housing remains the top domestic issue. Government moves to ease planning laws for back garden cabins and modular homes—announced by junior minister John Cummins—have received broad public support. Some 63 per cent of voters back the measures, with just 15 per cent opposed.

The Red C poll surveyed 1,002 adults online between March 21 and 26.

See More: Fine Gael, Micheál Martin, Simon Harris

Related

Micheál Carrigy ‘honoured’ to be elected new chair of Fine Gael party
News 1 month ago

Micheál Carrigy ‘honoured’ to be elected new chair of Fine Gael party

By: Fiona Audley

Fine Gael senator resigns after revealing arrest for being in 'an intoxicated state'
News 1 month ago

Fine Gael senator resigns after revealing arrest for being in 'an intoxicated state'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Micheál Martin accuses rivals of 'subversion' of constitution after failure to elect new Taoiseach
News 2 months ago

Micheál Martin accuses rivals of 'subversion' of constitution after failure to elect new Taoiseach

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Irish charity icap celebrates women with leisurely lunch
Out & About 2 days ago

Irish charity icap celebrates women with leisurely lunch

By: Malcolm McNally

Flute, guitar and timeless melodies in fresh settings
Entertainment 2 days ago

Flute, guitar and timeless melodies in fresh settings

By: Dave McNally

Soldier F trial scheduled for September
News 2 days ago

Soldier F trial scheduled for September

By: Mal Rogers

Writing, publishing and the madness in between
Culture 2 days ago

Writing, publishing and the madness in between

By: Owen O'Neill

Taoiseach vows to protect Irish jobs in the event of trade war
News 3 days ago

Taoiseach vows to protect Irish jobs in the event of trade war

By: James Conor Patterson

Ministers announce €633 million funding for national roads
News 3 days ago

Ministers announce €633 million funding for national roads

By: James Conor Patterson