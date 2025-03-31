Fine Gael support slumps amid domestic and international pressures

FINE Gael has slumped to its lowest-ever rating in a Business Post/Red C poll, dropping to 17 per cent—five points behind both Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, who are now tied on 22 per cent each.

The figures come as Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris prepares for high-level EU talks amid fears of a trade war with the US. President Donald Trump is expected to announce a raft of new tariffs this week, with Ireland’s pharma sector potentially in the firing line. He has repeatedly criticised US companies for shifting profits abroad and made clear his opposition to American multinationals basing their operations in Ireland to benefit from lower tax rates.

Fianna Fáil have increased their support, recording a two-point bump in support. It seems likely Taoiseach Micheál Martin benefited from his St Patrick’s Day visit to the White House, Meanwhile, Sinn Féin has dropped slightly, down one point.

According to the Business Post / Red C poll, housing remains the top domestic issue. Government moves to ease planning laws for back garden cabins and modular homes—announced by junior minister John Cummins—have received broad public support. Some 63 per cent of voters back the measures, with just 15 per cent opposed.

The Red C poll surveyed 1,002 adults online between March 21 and 26.