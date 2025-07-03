Fine Gael councillor Ray McAdam elected new Lord Mayor of Dublin
FINE GAEL councillor Ray McAdam has been elected the new Lord Mayor of Dublin.

He becomes the city’s 358th Lord Mayor, succeeding Councillor Emma Blain, who held the post from December 2024.

The Co. Cavan native, who was raised in Co. Fermanagh assumed the role on June 30 at a meeting of Dublin City Council in City Hall.

The newly elected Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam receives his. chain (Pics: Dublin City Council)

Educated at St. Michael’s College in Enniskillen, Mr McAdam moved to Dublin in 2002 to study Philosophy and Political Science at Trinity College.

Before entering elected office, he worked in sales and later as a Political Aide to Minister Paschal Donohoe in the Oireachtas.

He was first elected to Dublin City Council in 2009, to represent the North Inner City and has been re-elected at every subsequent local election.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam pictured wth the former mayor Emma Blain (Pics: Dublin City Council)

“Dublin is a city I love deeply,” Mr McAdam said.

“But like many Dubliners, I know it can do better,” he added.

Mr McAdam has confirmed the theme of his term will be “celebrating Dublin”, which he describes as “simple but powerful”.

“To celebrate Dublin is not to ignore its problems, it’s the opposite,” he explained.

“It’s about lifting our city up and asking it, and ourselves, to live up to the best of what it can be.”

Mr McAdam pictured with his wife Niamh, their son Iarlath and party colleague, Finance Minister Pachal Donohoe (Pics: Dublin City Council)

Mr McAdam currently serves as Chair of the Council’s Protocol Committee.

He has served as Leader of the Council’s Fine Gael group for seven years.

The Lord Mayor confirmed that he will launch a Lord Mayor’s Commission on Dublin 2050 to develop a long-term vision for the capital’s city centre.

“Cities across the world are being reshaped by post-pandemic life, changing how we shop, move, gather, and live,” he said.

‘Dublin can’t drift - it must lead,” he added.

“This Commission will bring people together from every part of city life to ask one central question: what should Dublin’s city centre feel and look like by 2050?”

Councillor John Stephens has been elected the Deputy Lord Mayor of Dublin.

