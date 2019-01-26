Mock wall to be built on Irish border today during Brexit protest
News

Mock wall to be built on Irish border today during Brexit protest

A MOCK wall will be built across part of the Irish border today during a protest at the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

The demonstration has been organised by the group Border Communities Against Brexit (BCAB).

The pre-planned event comes a day after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said a no-deal Brexit could result in the return of soldiers to the border.

The protest will begin at 3pm on the Old Dublin Road at Carrickcarnon in Dundalk, Co. Louth, near the border with Co. Armagh.

BCAB say they aim to show that the local community will not tolerate border Infrastructure that would divide the community and destroy their way of life.

Advertisement

A protest by Border Communities Against Brexit outside Leinster House in March 2017 (Image: RollingNews.ie)

British Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to convince MPs to accept her Brexit deal that includes a backstop to prevent a hard border.

If Britain exits Europe without a deal, it is feared border checks will be required in Ireland, a throwback to the days before the Good Friday Agreement.

Mickey Brady, Sinn Féin MP for Newry and Armagh, has urged people to support BCAB’s latest protest.

“A hard border would devastate the economy and communities right along the border area,” he said.

“Sinn Féin is supporting BCAB’s demonstration.

“It is important we send a clear message to the Irish government and the EU27 that the backstop on the table is maintained in line with their pledges to avoid a hard border.”

See More: Border Communities Against Brexit, Brexit

Related

Elderly man and woman die in collision in Monaghan
News 21 hours ago

Elderly man and woman die in collision in Monaghan

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on pensioner in Irish hospital
News 22 hours ago

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on pensioner in Irish hospital

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach says soldiers could return to border in event of no-deal Brexit
News 23 hours ago

Taoiseach says soldiers could return to border in event of no-deal Brexit

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man slashed in face as groups brawl before Millwall v Everton game
News 10 minutes ago

Man slashed in face as groups brawl before Millwall v Everton game

By: Gerard Donaghy

Shocking footage shows drink driver narrowly missing father and baby
News 1 hour ago

Shocking footage shows drink driver narrowly missing father and baby

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irishman Doherty prevents Wolves FA Cup upset as late equaliser breaks Shrewsbury hearts
Sport 2 hours ago

Irishman Doherty prevents Wolves FA Cup upset as late equaliser breaks Shrewsbury hearts

By: Gerard Donaghy

Hibs reportedly suspend manager Neil Lennon after ‘heated’ team meeting
Sport 9 hours ago

Hibs reportedly suspend manager Neil Lennon after ‘heated’ team meeting

By: Gerard Donaghy

Has Solskjaer done enough to land Manchester United job permanently after Arsenal win?
Sport 20 hours ago

Has Solskjaer done enough to land Manchester United job permanently after Arsenal win?

By: Gerard Donaghy