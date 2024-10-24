MP praises integrated education in Northern Ireland as ‘essential part’ of reconciliation process

AN integrated education college in Fermanagh has been praised for playing its part in the ‘reconciliation process’ in the area.

Northern Ireland Office Minister Fleur Anderson visited Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen where she met with pupils and staff.

The Labour MP for Putney, who is the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, said the British Government is keen to see more integrated institutions set up in the North.

“It was fantastic to meet with the young people at Erne Integrated College, along with staff, and I would like to thank them for their warm welcome, and for their questions and insight,” she said.

“Seeing greater integration of education across Northern Ireland is a priority for the UK Government, and Erne Integrated College provides a wonderful environment for helping local children grow up in a truly shared society.

"This is an essential aspect of the reconciliation process,” Ms Anderson added.

“My hope is that integration will further become the norm and not the exception in schools across Northern Ireland.”

College Principle Darron McLaughlin, said they were “delighted” to welcome the Minister.

“Our Student Council members have a great interest in local politics and were excited to have the opportunity to put their questions to the minister,” he said.

“Having recently celebrated our ‘Culture Day’, a group of our students were also keen to show how we celebrate diversity and live by our integrated ethos, where everyone is valued equally.”

Paul Caskey is chief executive of the Integrated Education Fund, and Sean Pettis is chief executive of the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education.

In a joint statement issued following the visit they said viewing integrated spaces of education was the best way to learn about it.

“The Integrated Education Fund and Council for Integrated Education are delighted Minister Anderson could take time out of her busy schedule to visit Erne Integrated College and meet with their young people, together with pupils from the adjacent Enniskillen Integrated Primary School,” they said.

“There is no better way to learn about integrated education than by meeting the children and young people who experience it,” they added.

“The Northern Ireland Office has provided generous support to integrated education through both our organisations and we are extremely grateful for that.

“It is important to remember that the UK government are custodians of the Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement and that the encouragement and facilitation of integrated education is an essential part of that Agreement.”