Locations of nine new speed cameras confirmed – with another 100 planned for Ireland
News

THE intended locations of nine new static speed cameras due to be installed across Ireland have been confirmed.

Counties Galway, Waterford, Wicklow, Donegal, Carlow, Dublin, Mayo, Cork and Limerick will each get one of the new cameras, An Garda Síochána has confirmed this week.

The specific locations for each camera has been based on fatal and serious injury collision data from the last seven years as well as speed data, the police force explained.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has also requested funding of 100 more speed cameras to be installed across the country.

Traffic passes by an existing speed camera on the M50 motorway in Dublin

“I welcome the announcement of these static cameras, and the plans for another 100 cameras,” Justice Minister Helen McEntee said this week.

“Technology plays a vital part in road safety initiatives that help to reduce deaths on our roads. Whether its fixed cameras, average speed cameras, GoSafe vans, we need to use technology to work to reverse some of these trends,” she added.

“International experience shows static speed cameras lead to drivers reducing speed – speed is a significant contributor to road deaths.

“An Garda Síochána has continued to invest in technology, including mobility devices issued to every Garda member with access to a range of Garda apps that allow Gardaí to check driver’s insurance details at the road side, issue Fixed Charge Notices and perform other tasks at the roadside.

“These cameras are one of the range of initiatives that the Commissioner has announced, including that uniformed Gardaí will devote 30mins of each tour of duty to roads policing.”

The nine static speed safety cameras are expected to be fully operational by the end of 2024.

Here's where they will be located:

Galway - N59, between Moycullen and Galway City

Waterford - N25, between Glenmore and Luffany

Wicklow - R772, Arklow Road, Aske, north of Gorey

Donegal - N14, east of Letterkenny

Carlow - N80, between Barristown and Levitstown

Dublin - Crumlin Road/Parnell Road/Dolphin Road/Dolphin’s Barn Junction

Mayo - N17, northeast of Claremorris

Cork - N22, east of Lissarda, west of Ovens

Limerick - N69, east of Askeaton

