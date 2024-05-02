Appeal for witnesses to two incidents involving PSNI officers
News

Appeal for witnesses to two incidents involving PSNI officers

THE Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland has issued two witness appeals for separate incidents involving PSNI officers in Co. Armagh.

The first involved a young person and a police officer near the junction of the Knock dual carriageway and the Castlereagh Road in Belfast at around 9.30pm on March 24.

The incident occurred following a foot pursuit from Prince Regent Road and the Police Ombudsman’s Office has asked anyone who saw what happened, or may have mobile or dashcam video footage of the incident, to contact their freephone witness appeal line.

A separate second incident, involving a number of police officers and a man, happened on the Lake Road in Craigavon, close to the Tullygally roundabout, at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, April 9.

“Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact the Police Ombudsman’s Freephone witness appeal line on 0800 032 7880.”

