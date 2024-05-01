Appeal over key witness after Co. Down shooting leaves man in critical condition
News

Appeal over key witness after Co. Down shooting leaves man in critical condition

The shooting happened at a carpark on the Rathfriland Road (Image: Google Street View)

POLICE investigating a shooting in Co. Down that left a man in a critical condition are trying to a trace a key witness who may be able to assist their investigation.

On Friday, April 12, a man in his 40s was shot in the abdomen by a masked man in a carpark in the Rathfriland Road area of Banbridge.

The man remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition, while three men arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail.

"This morning, Wednesday, May 1, we are asking the occupant of a white van who was observed in the vicinity of the park and share, Rathfriland Road, Banbridge at the time of the shooting, to make contact with police," said Detective Inspector Foley of the PSNI.

"The shooting occurred at approximately 8pm that evening — and we believe the person inside the van could potentially assist with our ongoing enquiries.

"We are very keen to speak with them.

"To date, three men aged 39, 46 and 34, have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

"They are currently on police bail as enquiries continue."

Investigators have urged anyone who witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious to contact them.

They would especially like to hear from anyone who may have any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile footage of what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1683 of April 12.

Information can also be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

