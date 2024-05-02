Tánaiste wishes Irish soldiers about to deploy for Lebanon a ‘safe and successful’ mission
News

TÁNAISTE Micheál Martin has reviewed the soldiers of Ireland’s 124th Infantry Battalion ahead of their upcoming deployment to Lebanaon.

Mr Martin, who is also Ireland’s Minister for Defence, was accompanied by Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy as he reviewed the battalion at Cathal Brugha Barracks in Rathmines, Dublin this week.

Some 341 soldiers will soon depart for a six-month deployment to Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Members of the Irish Defence Forces of the 124th Infantry Battalion prior to their departure for a six-month deployment to Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)

Among them are nine Maltese soldiers, as well as three hundred and thirty two Irish battalion members.

They will rotate with and replace the 123rd Infantry Battalion who are currently stationed in Lebanon having deployed there last November.

Speaking with soldiers and their family members, Mr Martin acknowledged the heightened tensions in the region due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Comdt Aine McDonough pictured with her children Donnacha Lynch, 2, and Tomas Lynch, 3, and partner John Lynch

“The activity in this entire region is a reminder of the importance of your work,” he said.

“Never forget that you are going there in the noble pursuit of peace,”

Following the event, Mr Martin said he was “honoured" to review the battalion ahead of its deployment.

“They represent Ireland’s longstanding commitment to peace in the region, particularly at this very challenging time,” he added, before wishing “each and every member a safe and successful mission”.

See More: Lebanon, Tánaiste Micheál Martin

