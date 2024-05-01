Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Co. Armagh
A MAN has been arrested following a stabbing incident in Co. Armagh this afternoon.

Police responding to reports of a person armed with a knife in Portadown discovered a man with a wound to his shoulder.

They subsequently detained a 27-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

"At 3.25pm, we received a report that a man with a knife had been seen in the Portmore Street area," said Inspector Browne of the PSNI.

"Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene, where a man aged in his 30s was found bleeding heavily from a wound to his shoulder.

"A short time later, in the nearby Deramore Drive area, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a blade or point in a public place.

"He remains in police custody.

"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time."

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1073 of May 1.

See More: Armagh, Portadown

