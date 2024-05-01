Asylum seekers moved to IPAS accommodation as Dublin city centre encampment is dismantled
News

Asylum seekers moved to IPAS accommodation as Dublin city centre encampment is dismantled

People seeking international protection were moved from outside the International Protection Office on Mount Street this morning (Image: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie)

ASYLUM SEEKERS who had set up camp in Dublin city centre have been moved to new accommodation, the government has revealed.

Around 200 people were moved today from the encampment in the Mount Street area of the city, close to the International Protection Office (IPO), which processes asylum applications.

The asylum seekers have been moved to two sites in Co. Dublin provided by the government's International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS).

However, further asylum seekers have reportedly arrived at the IPO building this evening.

Workers removed tents as a clean-up operation got underway (Image: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie)

The dismantling of the encampment was a joint operation between the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, the Department of Justice, An Garda Síochána, Dublin City Council, the Office of Public Works and the HSE.

Those who had been sleeping in the tents were taken by bus to the former St Brigid's nursing home in Crooksling and to a site at Citywest.

Following the relocation, the site was fenced off and a clean-up operation undertaken by the city council.

'Safely moved'

The statement from the government said those taken to Crooksling would 'receive the same supports as at other locations'.

"The purpose of the operation is to ensure the safe movement of people seeking international protection from the tents on Mount Street to International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS)-designated accommodation," it read.

"Those seeking international protection have now been safely moved to Citywest and to Crooksling tented accommodation in County Dublin.

Some of those who had been sleeping at the encampment were escorted to waiting buses (Image: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie)

"The Crooksling site has robust, weather-proof tents.

"It has toilets and showers; health services; indoor areas where food is provided; facilities to charge phones and personal devices; access to transport to and from Dublin City Centre; and 24-hour onsite security.

"While in Crooksling accommodation, residents will receive the same supports as at other locations.

Asylum seekers gather outside the IPO on Mount Street this evening, hours after the encampment was cleared and people taken to IPAS accommodation (Image: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

"This includes access to medical care via the HSE social inclusion outreach teams and medical card provision; IPAS customer services team clinics; onsite support from the provider's staff; and psycho-social and integration support from NGO partners.

"The encampment at Mount Street has been dismantled and the streets are being cleaned by Dublin City Council."

This evening, pictures appeared to show new asylum applicants arriving at the IPO following the earlier dismantling of the encampment.

Rwanda impact

Tánaiste Michéal Martin recently suggested that Britain's Rwanda policy could see more asylum seekers travel to Ireland from Britain for sanctuary.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Helen McEntee has claimed that around 80 per cent of those seeking asylum in Ireland arrived by crossing the border from the North.

The Irish Government has now approved new plans to redesignate Britain as a 'safe country' to which asylum seekers can be returned.

