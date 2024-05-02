Funeral arrangements confirmed for tragic young man who died in quad bike collision
News

Funeral arrangements confirmed for tragic young man who died in quad bike collision

THE FUNERAL of a young man who died when the quad bike he was riding collided with a tractor will take place tomorrow.

Mikey Foley, 23, died following the collision, which happened on the R353 in Derrybrien, Gort, County Galway at around 1.15pm on April 28.

A native of Tulla, in Co. Clare, Mr Foley is “sadly missed by his parents Mike and Carmel, Granny Bridget (Biddy), brothers Bobby, Colm, Donald and Tom and sister Yvonne,” his family said in a statement.

They added that he had “died, tragically, following an accident”.

Mikey Foley died folllowing a tragic accident in Co. Galway (Pic: Foley family)

Tributes have been paid to the popular young man, who is remembered as a “lovely young chap” by Ray and Rosie Mealiff.

Mary Durack added that she had “the pleasure of meeting Mikey over the last few years”.

“He was a total gentleman,” she added.

Another friend said: “He was a lovely person and will be gravely missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Mr Foley’s funeral Mass takes place tomorrow at 11am at Saints Peter & Paul's Church in Tulla, followed by burial in Tulla Cemetery.

Officers investigating the collision have appealed for anyone in the vicinity of the incident who may have captured footage to come forward.

See More: Mikey Foley

Related

Ireland seeks law change to allow asylum seekers to be sent back to UK
News 1 hour ago

Ireland seeks law change to allow asylum seekers to be sent back to UK

By: Fiona Audley

MP claims fight for justice for Troubles victims is ‘far from over’ despite Legacy Act taking effect
News 2 hours ago

MP claims fight for justice for Troubles victims is ‘far from over’ despite Legacy Act taking effect

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for witnesses to two incidents involving PSNI officers
News 3 hours ago

Appeal for witnesses to two incidents involving PSNI officers

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Appeal over key witness after Co. Down shooting leaves man in critical condition
News 18 hours ago

Appeal over key witness after Co. Down shooting leaves man in critical condition

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police name teenage girl killed in Co. Tyrone collision
News 18 hours ago

Police name teenage girl killed in Co. Tyrone collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ten Minutes with David Gilna
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten Minutes with David Gilna

By: Irish Post

Experience of Irish nurses explored in documentary marking 75 years of NHS
News 1 day ago

Experience of Irish nurses explored in documentary marking 75 years of NHS

By: Fiona Audley

Irish bar launches fundraising campaign to buy tuk-tuk for Indian orphanage
News 1 day ago

Irish bar launches fundraising campaign to buy tuk-tuk for Indian orphanage

By: Fiona Audley