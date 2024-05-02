Funeral arrangements confirmed for tragic young man who died in quad bike collision

THE FUNERAL of a young man who died when the quad bike he was riding collided with a tractor will take place tomorrow.

Mikey Foley, 23, died following the collision, which happened on the R353 in Derrybrien, Gort, County Galway at around 1.15pm on April 28.

A native of Tulla, in Co. Clare, Mr Foley is “sadly missed by his parents Mike and Carmel, Granny Bridget (Biddy), brothers Bobby, Colm, Donald and Tom and sister Yvonne,” his family said in a statement.

They added that he had “died, tragically, following an accident”.

Tributes have been paid to the popular young man, who is remembered as a “lovely young chap” by Ray and Rosie Mealiff.

Mary Durack added that she had “the pleasure of meeting Mikey over the last few years”.

“He was a total gentleman,” she added.

Another friend said: “He was a lovely person and will be gravely missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Mr Foley’s funeral Mass takes place tomorrow at 11am at Saints Peter & Paul's Church in Tulla, followed by burial in Tulla Cemetery.

Officers investigating the collision have appealed for anyone in the vicinity of the incident who may have captured footage to come forward.