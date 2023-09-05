New shadow Northern Ireland secretary Hillary Benn will ‘listen to all parties’ to achieve progress in North

LABOUR MP Hillary Benn has been appointed shadow Northern Ireland Secretary in Kier Starmer’s shadow cabinet reshuffle.

The MP for Leeds Central, who has held that role since 1999, replaces Peter Kyle in the Northern Ireland position, after the Labour party leader announced changes to his top team yesterday.

Hilary Benn MP @HilaryBennMP has been appointed Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. pic.twitter.com/ShmOwGSwDn — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) September 4, 2023

Well respected as a senior figure within the Labour party, over the course of his career Benn held a series of cabinet-level and ministerial jobs under prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

Most recently Benn, who is the son of former cabinet minister Tony Benn, was shadow foreign secretary and the chairman of Brexit Select Committee.

Regarding his new appointment, he said: “I am delighted to have been appointed. It is a great honour and responsibility.”

He went on to thank predecessor Kyle for “everything he did in this role”, before adding: “I look forward to listening to all parties in seeking peace, prosperity and progress for the people of Northern Ireland.”

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP welcomed Benn’s appointment, claiming his status among the party shows Labour is “serious about addressing the significant issues facing the North”.

“Hilary Benn is a senior figure in the Labour Party and his appointment as shadow Secretary of State is a serious move by Keir Starmer that underscores his interest in addressing the significant issues facing the North,” Mr Eastwood said.

“The new shadow Secretary of State, as a former chair of the Commons Brexit Committee, keenly understands many of the issues facing Northern Ireland and I know that he will play a constructive role in attempting to re-establish power sharing.

“I look forward to working positively with him on these issues right away.”

Labour's reshuffle also included deputy leader Angela Rayner being appointed as shadow levelling up secretary as well as shadow deputy prime minister.

Long-serving Leicester West MP Liz Kendall was given her first shadow cabinet role, moving from a junior shadow health role to take the work and pensions brief.

Lucy Powell MP @LucyMPowell has been appointed Shadow Leader of the House of Commons. pic.twitter.com/Jil4OnA1KP — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) September 4, 2023

Hove MP Peter Kyle moves from the Northern Ireland brief to be the first holder of a new shadow science role within the newly created Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

And Lucy Powell has been appointed shadow leader of the House of Commons.