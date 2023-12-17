'No sentence will ever be enough': Family of Eamonn O'Hanlon speak of their suffering after his killer is jailed

THE FAMILY of a man stabbed to death in Co. Down last year have spoken of their suffering after his killer was jailed.

Eamonn O'Hanlon, 36, died after being stabbed once in the chest during an altercation in Gilford on May 21, 2022.

In October, 26-year-old Frank McAlinden was handed a mandatory life sentence after pleading guilty to the murder of Mr O'Hanlon.

At a sentencing hearing on Friday, McAlinden, formerly of Bell Inn, Cross House in Shrewsbury, England, was told he must serve a minimum of 12 years.

On the night of the attack, Mr O'Hanlon — who had recently been released from prison — arrived at the property in Gilford to confront his ex-partner and McAlinden after the pair had begun a relationship.

After the attack, McAlinden — who was out on bail for an arson attack on a car belonging to a witness who was due to give evidence against his father at Birmingham Crown Court — cleaned the knife and fled the scene.

However, he handed himself in to police later that day and during interview, told investigators he acted in self-defence as he felt intimidated by Mr O'Hanlon.

'Taken in most brutal and violent way'

Following the sentencing, Mr O'Hanlon's family said they hoped no other families would have to endure the same ordeal of losing a loved one.

"Eamonn was a much-loved dad, son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend," read a statement.

"We have all been robbed of a future with our loved one.

"He was taken from us in the most brutal and violent way, that no one deserves.

"And we hope and pray that no other families will have to go through the pain that we have had to endure.

"We, as a family, would like to express our deepest thanks to the Ambulance Service who responded and tried to save Eamonn.

"We'd like to thank the police and the investigation team who have supported us through the toughest of journeys, and all in the criminal justice system who have helped us reach this stage.

"No sentence will ever be enough for the loss we have suffered and continue to suffer, but we know that the streets are safer now with Eamonn's murderer behind bars."

'Callous and shocking'

McAlinden was also handed an 18-month sentence for possession of an offensive weapon, with both of his sentences to run concurrently.

Speaking after the sentencing, a PSNI spokesperson said their investigation was aided by McAlinden handing himself in to police later on the day of the attack and admitting to the stabbing.

Despite this, Detective Inspector Griffin said the ordeal was 'none the less distressing for all concerned'.

"This callous and shocking attack has taken a man's life," he added.

"It leaves behind a family, who have lost their loved one and whose lives will never be the same again.

"I can only hope that today's sentencing sends a very clear message. Such acts of violence, in any form, simply can't be and won't be tolerated. They have irreversible consequences, for all.

"My thoughts, and that of the team, are with Eamonn’s family and loved ones who continue to grieve."