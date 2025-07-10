Boy dies in hospital following collision between car and scooter

A YOUNG boy has died after being involved in a collision with a car while riding his scooter in Co. Down.

The PSNI has confirmed that the boy, aged 12, was involved in a hit-and-run in the Strand area of Portaferry on Tuesday, July 8.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he later died.

“Shortly after 11pm, it was reported that a red Skoda Fabia and a scooter were involved in the collision,” the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit Inspector Cherith Adair said.

“ A young boy, who was riding the scooter, was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries,” she added.

“One man aged 51 years old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Police have urged any witnesses to come forward.

“Enquiries are continuing, and anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam or other footage which could assist with our investigation, is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit detectives via 101, quoting reference number 1788 08/07/25,” Insp Adair said.