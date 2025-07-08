Paschal Donohoe wins third term as Eurogroup president
News

Paschal Donohoe wins third term as Eurogroup president

Donohoe seen here with previous US Treasury Secretary Yellen (Wikimedia Commons/Photo by Office of U.S. Treasury Secretary)

IRELAND'S Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has been unanimously re-elected as president of the Eurogroup after both of his challengers dropped out of the race just before the vote.

The election by eurozone finance ministers in Brussels, grants Donohoe a third consecutive term leading the body, which is responsible for coordinating economic policy across the 20 countries that use the euro.

"I am grateful to my fellow ministers for the trust that have placed in me to continue leading our important work for a third term," Donohoe said after his reelection.

Spains economy minister Carlos Cuerpo, widely seen as Donohoe's strongest competition, withdrew earlier in the day after acknowledging he lacked the votes to win.

"We tried to build support, including over the weekend, but we couldn't reach the necessary threshold of 11 votes," Cuerpo said in a public statement.

Shortly afterwards, the Lithuanian Finance Minister Rimantas Sadzius also pulled out of the race.

While Cuerpo and Sadzius wanted a more dynamic approach to economic policy, Donohoe was known for building consensus among his peers.

The Eurogroup president plays a key role in shaping eurozone economic strategy.

Although the role is unofficial within EU treaties, it carries considerable influence in EU economic governance.

See More: EU, Eurogroup, Finance Minister, Pascal Donohoe

Related
News 1 week ago

Ireland joins EU SAFE defence scheme

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 week ago

Ireland becomes first EU nation to introduce ban on trade with Israeli settlements

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 weeks ago

Ireland is now officially one of the most expensive countries in the EU

By: Mark Murphy

Latest
Culture 3 hours ago

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum truly lives up to its name

By: Mark Murphy

News 7 hours ago

First ever survey of Irish people across the globe launched in London

By: Fiona Audley

News 8 hours ago

Drugs and cash seized in raid on property in Derry

By: Fiona Audley

News 9 hours ago

Man dies in hospital following assault at house in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

'You will die in prison': Man, 92, jailed for rape and murder of Louisa Dunne in 1967

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Attacker who fled to Ireland after stabbing man 11 times is jailed for 30 years

By: Gerard Donaghy