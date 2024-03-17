Pedestrian who died in collision in Co. Donegal to be laid to rest
News

Pedestrian who died in collision in Co. Donegal to be laid to rest

A PEDESTRIAN who died following a collision with a lorry in Co. Donegal is to be laid to rest today.

The man has been named locally as Ciarán McArt from Letterkenny.

The funeral of Mr McArt, who was in his 30s, will take place this afternoon at St Eunan's Cathedral in the town.

The collision occurred on the R245 at Magheranan in Letterkenny shortly before 6am on Friday.

A statement from gardaí said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the R245 at Magheranan in Letterkenny between 5am and 6am on Friday are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

