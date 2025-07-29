Man convicted of murder of Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon

A MAN has been convicted of the murder of Private Seán Rooney.

The Irish peacekeeper was killed when the armoured vehicle he was driving while on UN duty in Beirut came under fire in December 2022.

The 24-year-old, who hailed from Newtowncunningham in Co. Donegal, was repatriated later that month and his funeral took place at the Holy Family Church in Dundalk on December 22, 2022.

A military tribunal of those indicted with killing the soldier came to a close yesterday (July 28) in Beirut.

The main defendant in the case, Mohammad Ayyad, who was not present at the hearing, was convicted of murder and has reportedly been sentenced to death.

Other defendants received lesser prison sentences.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin has welcomed the conviction but said it was “unsatisfactory” that the main defendant has yet to be brought before the courts.

“Earlier today a Military Tribunal in Beirut convicted a number of men over the murder of UN Peacekeeper Private Sean Rooney in Lebanon in December 2022,” Mr Martin said.

“While I welcome the conviction of the main defendant, it is unsatisfactory that he is still at large,” he added.

“Many will feel the sentences passed down on the other defendants are far too lenient.”

Mr Martin claims the justice system in Lebanon, and the delays that were experienced in progressing in this case, was “deeply regrettable”.

“Peacekeeping is the most noble cause of all, and the role of the peacekeeper must at all times be honoured and respected,” he added.

“This is a very difficult day for the family of Sean Rooney, in particular his mother Natasha.

“Sean was a soldier of great courage, who put the safety of others before his own safety in the line of duty.

“He was brave and diligent. My thoughts and prayers are with Natasha, his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris has also shared his disappointment in the sentencing.

“I welcome the conviction of the main defendant and a number of the other defendants, who had not previously been in court,” he said.

“While noting the sentence handed down to the main defendant, I am disappointed and share the disappointment of Private Rooney’s family at the lighter sentences imposed on a number of those convicted,” he added.

“Seán Rooney made the ultimate sacrifice in the noble pursuit of peace.

“This is a difficult time for his family and his colleagues, especially those who were injured that night.

“All our thoughts are with them at this time.”