Police hunt man who robbed sandwich shop while threatening staff with scissors

POLICE are investigating after a man robbed a sandwich shop in Belfast while threatening staff with a pair of scissors.

PSNI officers were called to reports of an aggravated burglary in the south of the city on Sunday night, March 16.

“Around 10.45pm, a man entered a sandwich shop on Botanic Avenue,” the police force confirmed.

“He held a large pair of scissors towards a member of staff and snatched money from the till,” they added.

“He then ran off down Ireton Street and may have mounted a bike before making off in the direction of the university.”

The man is described as wearing dark trousers and a grey jacket with the hood pulled up over his head.

"Although shaken by the incident, the staff member was thankfully otherwise unharmed,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Kitchen said this week.

“As part of our investigation, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have information regarding to this aggravated burglary and ask them to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1693 of 16/03/25,” he added.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a man in his 20s and blonde woman wearing a green dress who may have spoken to the suspect outside the store before the burglary."