Police hunt man who robbed takeaway and threatened staff
News

A takeaway was robbed in the Beersbridge Road area

DETECTIVES are appealing for information and witnesses after a takeaway in Belfast was robbed overnight.

PSNI officers were called to the report of a robbery at a takeaway in the east Belfast area at around 11.45pm last night.

A man entered the premises and demanded money from the till. He then threatened a member of staff who attempted to stop him making off with the cash.

Detective Sergeant Magee said: “Police received a report shortly after 11.45pm that a man had entered commercial premises in the Beersbridge Road area demanding the contents of a till.

“The suspect left the scene on foot with a sum of money from the till and made off in the direction of Melrose Avenue.

“He also threatened a staff member who followed and confronted him.

“Thankfully the staff member was not harmed, however, this was a frightening experience for those who were working in the takeaway.”

He added:  “We are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Beersbridge Road area during this time to get in touch.

“The suspect is described as approximately 6’ 2” and of stocky build. He was wearing a green puffer style coat, dark snood, gloves and a cap.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who has mobile, dash-cam or CCTV footage that could help our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2057 20/09/23.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

