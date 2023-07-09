Police investigate after 'majestic' white-tailed eagles found poisoned in Co. Antrim

THE PSNI has launched an investigation after two white-tailed eagles were found poisoned in Co. Antrim.

The birds were discovered dead in the Glenhead Road area of Ballymena on May 15, with subsequent tests revealing they had ingested bendiocarb.

Police are now working to determine how the birds consumed the toxic insecticide, which is only permitted for indoor use to tackle insects.

'Disgraceful'

"Sadly, police can confirm the two majestic birds found on land in the Glenhead Road area were poisoned, following a post-mortem examination," said Rural and Wildlife Crime Superintendent Johnston McDowell.

"The test results suggest that an individual not only has access to the insecticide bendiocarb but has placed this into the outside environment illegally, so that wild birds have been able to consume it.

"Bendiocarb is present in the trade product Ficam D, a powder which is only permitted for indoor use to control crawling insects such as wasps and ants, so using this active ingredient in fields would be a breach of Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR).

"The illegal killing of these beautiful birds in a popular rural area is disgraceful, and for any individual to think that they can ignore the law and lay poisonous bait which has led to the killing of these birds, is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Reward

Officers, with support from the National Wildlife Crime Unit, have conducted house-to-house enquiries in the areas where the birds were gravitating towards before they were found deceased.

They are being aided in their investigation by a number of other organisations, while the RSPB has offered a reward of £5,000 for information leading to the prosecution of those involved.

"There must be people in the community who are aware of individuals committing these offences, and who can come forward and assist police with any information they have," added Supt McDowell.