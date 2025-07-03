Murder Investigation launched following death of man in house fire

A MURDER investigation has been launched after a man died in a house fire in Co. Antrim.

Patrick 'Paddy' Douglas, who was 55 years old, died following a house fire in the Main Street area of Ballymoney on July 1.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation confirmed today that a murder investigation has been launched following the incident.

“Police received a report of a fire shortly before 7am on Tuesday morning and attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who worked to extinguish the blaze,” Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service conveyed Mr Douglas to hospital where he sadly died from his injuries,” she added.

“My thoughts are with family members and loved ones who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.”

A 34-year-old woman has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to contact police,” Det Insp McGarvey said.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the Main Street area of Ballymoney on the morning of Tuesday 1 July just before 7am, and who witnessed anything untoward” she added.

“Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 196 01/07/25.”