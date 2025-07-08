Man used iron to confront masked burglars in his home
News

A MAN was left with multiple injuries after he attempted to confront intruders who had forced entry into his Co. Antrim home.

The man was assaulted as he tried to stop three masked men who had entered his house in Newtownabbey at around 11.30pm on the evening of Sunday, July 6.

“Shortly after 11.30pm, a report was received that three masked men forced entry to a house in the Whitewell Road area,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant McVeagh confirmed.

“The male occupant of the property was at home at the time, and upon seeing the men make their way up the stairs, struck one of them over the head with an iron,” he added.

“The intruders, who were all dressed in dark coloured clothing, gloves, face coverings, and hoods, began to retreat down the stairs, swinging a number of weapons at the occupant.”

The men feld the house and made their way in the direction of the Antrim Road, the police force has since confirmed.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his head, finger and forearms.

“Enquiries are continuing, and detectives would ask anyone who may have any information which might assist, to contact 101, and quote reference number 1643 of 06/07/25,” Det Serg McVeigh said in a statement this week.

