Police investigate hatchet assault in North Belfast
POLICE are appealing for information after a man was assaulted with a hatchet during an aggravated burglary in North Belfast.

The incident happened at in the early hours of Saturday, June 24 in the Ardoyne area.

Property was also damaged during the incident, which occurred at a house in Northwick Drive.

"Sometime between 00.01am and 3am, it was reported that two men entered a house in the area with one man armed with a suspected hatchet," said Detective Sergeant Kitchen of the PSNI.

"It was reported that a man in his 40s was assaulted and received a stab wound injury to his shoulder and facial injuries.

"A number of windows and the front door of the property were damaged during the incident."

Police have appealed for anyone with information, or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 407 of June 24, 2023.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

