Police investigating arson attack on house in Derry

DETECTIVES are investigating an arson attack on a house in Derry which happened last night.

A fire was started at a house in the Bonds Street area in Waterside, which was reported to police at around 11pm last night, Monday, August 7.

A window was broken and an accelerant was used to start the blaze, the PSNI confirmed today.

“Both NIFRS and police attended the scene where it’s believed a window had been broken and an accelerant was used to start the fire,” they state.

“The house was unoccupied at the time and there are no reports of any injuries, however, damage has been caused to the house,” they added.

Issuing a warning, Detective Sergeant Gingell, from the PSNI’s Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division, said: "This was a reckless attack, which could have had serious consequences.

“The fire, which is being investigated as arson, could have spread and we could be dealing with a very different situation today."

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bonds Street area at around 11pm last night is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 2027 of 07/08/23.