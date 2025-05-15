Police investigate playground arson attack
News

Police investigate playground arson attack

POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a playground they believe was deliberately set alight in Derry.

The blaze, at a play park in Strathfoyle, is thought to have been lit at around 10.30pm last night (May 14).

It left some of the equipment damaged, the PSNI have confirmed.

“Police are investigating a fire at a play park in Strathfoyle that occurred last night, Wednesday 14 May, and are appealing for witnesses and information,” they said.

“As enquiries are underway to establish what happened, the incident - believed to have occurred at around 10.30pm - is being treated as arson at this time,” they added.

Anyone with information is asked to make contact.

“Police encourage anyone who was in the area last night and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have relevant footage to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 390 of 15/05/25," the force states.

See More: Arson, Derry, Fire, Playground

Related

Homes evacuated after petrol bomb thrown through bedroom window
News 3 weeks ago

Homes evacuated after petrol bomb thrown through bedroom window

By: Fiona Audley

Environment Minister slams ‘rural arson’ causing devastating wildfires
News 1 month ago

Environment Minister slams ‘rural arson’ causing devastating wildfires

By: Fiona Audley

Caravan destroyed in suspected arson attack
News 1 month ago

Caravan destroyed in suspected arson attack

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Life of legendary Irish surgeon who discovered rare form of cancer explored in new film
Life & Style 8 hours ago

Life of legendary Irish surgeon who discovered rare form of cancer explored in new film

By: Fiona Audley

Mass motorcycle ride will raise cash for mental health charity
Life & Style 10 hours ago

Mass motorcycle ride will raise cash for mental health charity

By: Fiona Audley

£250m in ‘crucial’ funds announced for start-ups and small businesses
Business 11 hours ago

£250m in ‘crucial’ funds announced for start-ups and small businesses

By: Fiona Audley

Tánaiste to discuss Trump tariffs with EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels
News 12 hours ago

Tánaiste to discuss Trump tariffs with EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels

By: Fiona Audley

Expansion of historic school offers template for rapid builds across Ireland
Business 12 hours ago

Expansion of historic school offers template for rapid builds across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

MPs to discuss path to Irish border poll in Westminster debate
News 13 hours ago

MPs to discuss path to Irish border poll in Westminster debate

By: Fiona Audley