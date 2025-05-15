Police investigate playground arson attack

POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a playground they believe was deliberately set alight in Derry.

The blaze, at a play park in Strathfoyle, is thought to have been lit at around 10.30pm last night (May 14).

It left some of the equipment damaged, the PSNI have confirmed.

“Police are investigating a fire at a play park in Strathfoyle that occurred last night, Wednesday 14 May, and are appealing for witnesses and information,” they said.

“As enquiries are underway to establish what happened, the incident - believed to have occurred at around 10.30pm - is being treated as arson at this time,” they added.

Anyone with information is asked to make contact.

“Police encourage anyone who was in the area last night and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have relevant footage to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 390 of 15/05/25," the force states.