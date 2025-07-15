Investigation launched after GAA club torched by vandals

AN investigation has been launched after a GAA club in west Belfast was deliberately set alight.

Lámh Dhearg CLG was targeted in the incident on July 12, the PSNI have confirmed this week.

Officers were called to the club’s grounds in Upper Springfield Road at around 6.20pm to find a blaze which caused “extensive damage to the club shop, signage and a digital scoreboard”.

“Fire Service colleagues confirmed that the fire had been started deliberately,” the PSNI said in a statement.

"It’s absolutely unacceptable that a community organisation should be targeted in this way,” the PSNI’s Inspector Dalton added.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the club, particularly those who may have relevant dashcam or other footage, to contact us,” he explained.

Local councillor Arder Carson said the attack was a “pure act of deliberate vandalism that fills you with despair”.

Cllr Carson, who is the Sinn Fein representative for the Black Mountain area, said those responsible were “attacking the very organisation that provides so much for young people and the entire community”.

“It has to be condemned without reservation,” he added in a post on social media, in which he shared footage of the burning building.

“Lámh Dhearg supported by its members and the local community work relentlessly to provide top class facilities and services that give hope and opportunity to young and old alike,” he explained.

‘This is an attack on everyone of them.”

He added: “Lighting any fire in in the open air in this weather beggars belief but this is a different level of reckless stupidity.

“Anyone who has any information should bring it forward so that those responsible can be brought to account.”

The PSNI has urged anyone with information to contact them.

"The number to quote is 803 13/07/25,” they said.