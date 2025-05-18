Police name men who died in separate road traffic collisions on Friday
Philip Taylor (Image: via PSNI)

POLICE have named two men who died in separate road traffic collisions on Friday as Paddy McDonald and Philip Taylor.

Mr McDonald, 62, was riding a bicycle when it was involved in a collision with a car on the Monaghan Road in the Middletown area of Co. Armagh on Friday afternoon.

Mr McDonald, from Castleblayney in Co. Monaghan, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly before 7pm, 56-year-old Mr Taylor (pictured above) died in a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the Knockan Road area of Broughshane.

He was from Newtownabbey in Co. Antrim.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police on 101.

