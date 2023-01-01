Police seize £100,000 of suspected cocaine in Co. Antrim
Police seize £100,000 of suspected cocaine in Co. Antrim

The suspected drugs have a street value of £100,000 (Image: PSNI)

POLICE have seized £100,000 of suspected cocaine following a patrol in Newtownabbey, Co. Antrim.

They are also hunting a man who fled from the car where the suspected drugs were found.

Officers from the Newtownabbey Local Policing Team made the discovery at around 7.30pm on Friday, December 30.

During a patrol on the Mallusk Road, they observed a parked grey Volkswagen Passat car with a man inside.

After questioning, the man fled from the vehicle and escaped across nearby fields.

A subsequent search of the car uncovered the suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of £100,000.

Efforts are ongoing to locate the man who fled the scene.

The suspected Class A drugs recovered in Banbridge (Image:PSNI)

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, officers in Co. Down yesterday seized £25,000 of suspected Class A drugs.

The discovery was made after officers pulled over a Ford Focus car that had been speeding in the Drumsallagh Road area of Banbridge at around 4.15pm.

While being spoken to by police, the driver and his passenger made off from the scene.

Following a pursuit, a search of the area turned up the suspected drugs.

Police are continuing their efforts to locate both men.

Anyone with information in relation to either incident is asked call police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

