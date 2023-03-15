Man arrested in Lancashire in relation to child sex offences in Co. Antrim

A MAN has been arrested in Lancashire in connection with child sex offences in Co. Antrim.

The 51-year-old was detained in England on Tuesday by Lancashire Constabulary before being conveyed to Northern Ireland.

He is currently being questioned by PSNI detectives over a number of non-recent sexual offences against a child.

The arrest relates to allegations of grooming, sexual assault, rape and possessing indecent images of children in Co. Antrim from 2009 to 2012.

He remains in custody at this time.

"As a Police Service, safeguarding children and locating potential offenders of these crimes remains a top priority," said Detective Inspector Judith Hamill, from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch.

"Those who seek to harm children in this way in Northern Ireland should be fearful of the consequence of their actions."