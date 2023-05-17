Jail for Co. Antrim man over fatal collision that claimed nephew's life

A MAN from Co. Antrim has been jailed in relation to a fatal road traffic collision that claimed the life of his nephew.

Paul McAlonan, 39, of Hillside Road in Ballycastle was sentenced to 14 months after pleading guilty to causing death or grievous bodily injury by driving carelessly with excess alcohol.

McAlonan's 21-year-old nephew, Paul McAlonan, died in the collision on November 25, 2018.

The defendant was sentenced to seven months in prison and seven months on licence and handed a two-year driving disqualification.

Also at Antrim Crown Court today, 30-year-old Ciaran Kane, from Cushendall Road in Ballycastle, was given a three-year probation order following a guilty plea of aggravated vehicle taking causing grievous bodily injury or death.

"While today's sentencings will never bring Sean back to his family, they might bring some feelings to them of justice being done," said Inspector O'Brien of the PSNI.

'Irresponsible behaviour'

On the day of the incident, McAlonan and his nephew had been at a wedding before heading to a bar in Ballyvoy.

According to BBC News NI, McAlonan found a set of keys in an unlocked van in the pub car park and decided to drive home at around 6am.

Kane, a friend of Sean McAlonan's, got in the back of the van to get a lift.

Minutes later, the vehicle left the road and collided with a tree on the Glenshesk Road between Ballycastle and Armoy.

"Despite countless high-profile road safety operations and public awareness campaigns, a minority of drivers still continue to disregard the road traffic laws," added Inspector O’Brien.

"The stark reality is that someone could die as a result of your irresponsible behaviour.

"The message is that if you take drink or drugs and drive, you will be caught and prosecuted and could go to prison."