Murder charge after man assaulted in Co. Antrim passes away
News

Paul Francis O'Boyle, who was also known as Fez (Image: McKiernan & Sons Funeral Directors / Facebook)

POLICE have charged a man with murder after a man assaulted in Co. Antrim passed away a week after the attack.

The deceased has been named as 58-year-old Paul Francis O'Boyle, who was also known as Fez.

Mr O'Boyle was found unconscious at the back of a bar in Main Street in his home town of Rasharkin on Sunday, April 16.

He sadly passed away on Monday, eight days after the assault.

"A 56-year-old man was arrested this morning, April 26, on suspicion of murder, and remains in custody at this time," said Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey of the PSNI.

"Our enquiries continue, and I'm keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to please come forward."

The arrested man is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1944 of April 16, 2023.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

