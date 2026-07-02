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President Zelenskyy among guests in Dublin for event marking start of Ireland's EU Council Presidency
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President Zelenskyy among guests in Dublin for event marking start of Ireland's EU Council Presidency

UKRAINIAN President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was among the guests in Dublin this week for an event marking the start of Ireland’s Presidency of the European Council.

Ireland officially took up the role on July 1, with an opening ceremony held at Dublin Castle to mark the milestone.

There Taoiseach Micheál Martin was also joined by President of the European Council, António Costa.

“I am delighted to welcome President Costa and President Zelenskyy to Dublin today for the beginning of Ireland’s Presidency of the EU,” the Taoiseach said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaks as Ireland takes on the Presidency of the European Council at an event held at Dublin Council

“This is a very important moment for our country as we take on the Presidency for the eighth time, and I am very grateful to both Presidents for helping us mark the occasion with an opening ceremony in Dublin Castle at which we will raise EU and Ukrainian flags.”

A series of meetings between the EU leaders then took place.

“In my meeting with President Costa I look forward to discussing how we can work closely together to deliver our ambitious policy programme,” the Taoiseach said.

“We want to improve Europe’s competitiveness - making life easier for our businesses and delivering quality jobs to its people.

“We want to defend the key values that underpin our Union, protecting our democracy and keeping our citizens safe.
“We are ambitious about what we want to achieve together in coming years, so we need a budget to support that.

"I will discuss with President Costa how our teams can work closely together to reach agreement in negotiations on the EU’s next multi-annual budget by the end of the year.”

President of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended the official opening ceremony of the Irish Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2026 in Dublin Castle (Pics: Leah Farrell/© RollingNews.ie)

He added: “Ukraine is part of our European family, so I look forward to reiterating to President Zelenskyy’s that Ireland and the EU will continue to stand firmly with Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes. Supporting Ukraine will be an important priority for us during our term.

“We will also be discussing how to increase pressure on Russia so that the cost of continuing its illegal war becomes unsustainable.

“We will also discuss how to ensure that the EU plays a full role in ensuring a just and lasting peace for the people of Ukraine and how to advance negotiations on Ukraine’s future membership of the EU.

“The formal opening of negotiations last month was a very significant milestone, and we want to maintain and build on that momentum. EU membership will be an essential part of guaranteeing Ukraine’s future security.

“A strong EU means a strong Ireland, and unity is the EU’s biggest strength. As the motto for our Presidency states: Ní neart go cur le chéile – Strength with unity.”

Ireland will hold the presidency for six months.

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See More: EU Council, Ierland, Presidency, President Zelenskyy

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