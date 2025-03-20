State leaders will discuss 'Russian threat to European security' at today's EU Council meeting

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin is in Brussels today to attend a meeting of the European Council.

A wide range of topics are due to be discussed, with the “serious threat” that Russia poses to European security among them.

“It is clear that Russia is a serious threat to our collective security in Europe,” the Taosieach said in a statement issued ahead of his trip.

“We must be sure that we have the capabilities to counter the threats we face in today’s uncertain and dangerous world,” he added.

“For Ireland, cyber defence and maritime security remain priorities,” he explained.

“We are increasing our defence capabilities at home and we are ready to work constructively with partners to do more together.

“We will do so in full respect for our policy of military neutrality which is fully understood and respected by our EU partners.”

Elsewhere today, the EU leaders will discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the recent return to airstrikes by Israeli forces in the Middle East conflict.

“Israel’s resumption of air strikes and bombings in Gaza, which have resulted in the death of hundreds of Palestinian civilians including so many innocent children, is deplorable,” Mr Martin said.

“We need to demand an immediate return to the full implementation of the ceasefire-hostage release agreement.

“All remaining hostages must be released and there needs to be a permanent end to hostilities.

“Unhindered humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza must be reinstated as a matter of absolute urgency.”