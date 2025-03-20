State leaders will discuss 'Russian threat to European security' at today's EU Council meeting
News

State leaders will discuss 'Russian threat to European security' at today's EU Council meeting

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin is in Brussels today to attend a meeting of the European Council.

A wide range of topics are due to be discussed, with the “serious threat” that Russia poses to European security among them.

“It is clear that Russia is a serious threat to our collective security in Europe,” the Taosieach said in a statement issued ahead of his trip.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is in Brussels today

“We must be sure that we have the capabilities to counter the threats we face in today’s uncertain and dangerous world,” he added.

“For Ireland, cyber defence and maritime security remain priorities,” he explained.

“We are increasing our defence capabilities at home and we are ready to work constructively with partners to do more together.

“We will do so in full respect for our policy of military neutrality which is fully understood and respected by our EU partners.”

Elsewhere today, the EU leaders will discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the recent return to airstrikes by Israeli forces in the Middle East conflict.

“Israel’s resumption of air strikes and bombings in Gaza, which have resulted in the death of hundreds of Palestinian civilians including so many innocent children, is deplorable,” Mr Martin said.

“We need to demand an immediate return to the full implementation of the ceasefire-hostage release agreement.

“All remaining hostages must be released and there needs to be a permanent end to hostilities.

“Unhindered humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza must be reinstated as a matter of absolute urgency.”

See More: EU Council, Taoiseach Micheál Martin

Related

Unions to gather in Northern Ireland for ‘largest ever’ European labour summit
News 4 minutes ago

Unions to gather in Northern Ireland for ‘largest ever’ European labour summit

By: James Conor Patterson

Tributes paid after former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan dies, aged 76
News 46 minutes ago

Tributes paid after former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan dies, aged 76

By: Fiona Audley

Staff thanked for major clean up operation after more than 500k visitors celebrate St Patrick in Dublin
News 1 hour ago

Staff thanked for major clean up operation after more than 500k visitors celebrate St Patrick in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Former member of British 'black ops' unit charged with murder
News 19 hours ago

Former member of British 'black ops' unit charged with murder

By: James Conor Patterson

Windmill Lane Recording Studios — birthplace of Irish rock’s global revolution
Entertainment 21 hours ago

Windmill Lane Recording Studios — birthplace of Irish rock’s global revolution

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Man arrested in €10 million Kilkenny cocaine sting
News 1 day ago

Man arrested in €10 million Kilkenny cocaine sting

By: James Conor Patterson

Britain GAA announces Kilhan Construction as new main sponsor of the All Britain Competition
News 1 day ago

Britain GAA announces Kilhan Construction as new main sponsor of the All Britain Competition

By: Grainne Conroy

Irish exports to the US have soared
Business 1 day ago

Irish exports to the US have soared

By: James Conor Patterson

Early morning prayer service held at St Patrick’s grave brought pilgrims from far and wide
News 1 day ago

Early morning prayer service held at St Patrick’s grave brought pilgrims from far and wide

By: Fiona Audley